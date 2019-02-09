  • CBS13On Air

KIRKWOOD (CBS13) — As the snow continues to fall in the foothills and mountains, the roads are getting more dangerous.

ALSO: Sierra Weather: I-80 Closed

The California Highway Patrol now says there are numerous closures in the mountains, including several along SR-88.

The SR_88 closures include:

  • From Peddler Hill to 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake
  • 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake to Kirkwood
  • 2 miles east of Kirkwood to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction

The CHP says chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from:

  • 9 miles east of Pine Grove
  • From Kirkwood to 3.5 miles east of Woodfords

