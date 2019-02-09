Comments
KIRKWOOD (CBS13) — As the snow continues to fall in the foothills and mountains, the roads are getting more dangerous.
The California Highway Patrol now says there are numerous closures in the mountains, including several along SR-88.
The SR_88 closures include:
- From Peddler Hill to 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake
- 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake to Kirkwood
- 2 miles east of Kirkwood to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction
The CHP says chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from:
- 9 miles east of Pine Grove
- From Kirkwood to 3.5 miles east of Woodfords