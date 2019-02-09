



— As the snow continues to fall in the foothills and mountains, the roads are getting more dangerous.

As the snow continues to pile up, here is a visual reminder to drive safe. Slow down and increase your following distance. Easy on the gas and brake.

Chain control update: I-80 closed from State Line to Colfax in both directions pic.twitter.com/5M2IjtvONO — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) February 10, 2019

The California Highway Patrol now says there are numerous closures in the mountains, including several along SR-88.

The SR_88 closures include:

From Peddler Hill to 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake

3.5 miles east of Silver Lake to Kirkwood

2 miles east of Kirkwood to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction

The CHP says chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from: