EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — El Dorado County Deputies have recovered a stash of stolen guns.

Early this month, someone broke into at least two storage units, stealing eight guns, tools, and other equipment.

Deputies watched the area, and early Friday morning stopped a suspicious vehicle nearby.

They say they arrested Gloria Gloria Rodrigues-Fiske after finding bolt cutters, locks, and meth in her car.

A search of a storage unit she owned in Lodi led to the recovery of most of the weapons and equipment.