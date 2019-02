VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Police in Vacaville have taken a stash of guns and methamphetamine off the street.

It started as a traffic stop at the Vacaville Premium Outlets.

Police say the two women in the car first gave the officers fake names, but they quickly ID’d the women, who both have multiple outstanding warrants.

36-year-old Jade Bunn and 34-year-old Jennifer Jensen, both of Corning, are now behind bars for their warrants and a variety of drug and gun charges.