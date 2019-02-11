SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – Northern California will barely have any time to dry off as another strong storm is expected to hit this week.

National Weather Service forecasters say an atmospheric river is coming Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing with it strong winds and heavy rain. The exact timing of the storm is still unclear, but forecasters believe the Wednesday morning commute in the Bay Area will be rough.

#AtmosphericRiver Tuesday into Wednesday. Stong winds and heavy rain meaning power outages and flooding, with a chance of landslides. Details still being worked out. Regardless, the Wednesday morning commute will be rough.#BeReady #BePrepared #cawx pic.twitter.com/R7BPqggj0m — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 11, 2019

A Flood Watch will be going into effect for most of Northern California from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday.

Unlike the past few recent storms that saw snow levels down to the foothills – and even accumulations on some NorCal beaches – this storm is expected to be warmer with a high snow level.

A Winter Storm Watch is going into effect for the high country from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Thursday.

More heavy snow is headed to the mountains this week! Several feet of snow are possible at pass levels. #cawx pic.twitter.com/tz8vJdyxTb — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 11, 2019

Several more feet of snow is also expected at pass levels with this storm.

Another storm is expected to roll in by the weekend. This storm’s intensity is still unclear to forecasters.