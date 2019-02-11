



— Some big changes are headed to Fairytale Town after the city of Sacramento approved a half-acre expansion plan.

Officials hope to add more open space for children to play including a story center building for more hands-on activities and an outdoor classroom for field trips and workshops.

The park plans to add up to five new playsets designed for kids ages eight to 12.

Additionally, increased acreage will add more open spaces for kids to play.

Crews will start moving the park’s fence this month.

When the three-phase plan is finished, officials hope the park will serve over 250,000 guests each year.

Learn more about the expansion and new additions on the Fairytale Town website.