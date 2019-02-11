Comments
ANTIOCH (KPIX 5) – An Antioch man narrowly escaped injury and possibly death after a pickup truck slammed into his home late Sunday night.
According to authorities, the truck crashed into the home on Golden Bear Drive around 11:30 p.m. Antioch police cars were close behind.
Authorities said the suspect driver jumped the sidewalk, plowed a street sign and bushes and went up a hill. The truck then crashed into Vincent Tran’s living room, and his sofa, where he dozed off.
Tran said he heard a loud boom, which he initially thought was gunfire.
“And I heard a sound just a ‘Boom!’ like that. I thought somebody was shooting,” Tran said. “And I run up the stairs, and then the cop knocked the door, and tell me to open the door, but I try to open and the door is stuck. And the cop tell me move away from the door and he kicked the door out and he take me out.”