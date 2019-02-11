MADERA (CBS13) – Just hours after being born, a newborn was left abandoned in near-freezing temperatures along a country road.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, deputies got a report about an infant found abandoned along the 35000 block of Avenue 13 1/2 in the middle of the road.

The newborn, who was only hours old, was rushed to Valley Children’s Hospital and is currently being treated at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She is said to be in good condition.

It’s unclear how long the newborn had been left out in the road. Overnight lows in Madera reached just 33 degrees on Monday.

Authorities are now looking for the newborn’s mother. Witnesses say she is possibly a young Hispanic woman in her early 20s. She was seen leaving the scene in a small, white SUV.

No other information about the case is being released at this point.

Anyone who knows the mother or with information that could lead to identifying her is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.