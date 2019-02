SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are evacuating several apartments after an adult male threatened a neighbor with what appeared to be a handgun.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday near Great Falls Way and Juilliard Drive. Police are working with SWAT and crisis negotiators to get the suspect out of the residence peacefully.

**Shelter in place in effect** for residents within the 3000 block of Great Falls Wy. SPD on scene handling a possibly armed barricaded subject. Please stay inside. Scene is contained. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/H7WwrS86wq — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 12, 2019

No one has been injured.

This is a developing story.