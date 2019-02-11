



— Officials are searching for a man in Plumas County after he reportedly stabbed another man in the eye with a knife.

The Sheriff’s Office said they received the report of the stabbing just before 4 p.m. Monday. The suspect, John Butcher, reportedly left the scene at 140 Willow Way in Chester on foot and officials are still looking for him.

The victim was transported to Seneca hospital.

Officials determined that Butcher committed multiple crimes including assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and burglary.

Both Plumas County Sheriff deputies and CHP officers searched for Butcher in the Chester area but could not locate him.

Butcher is described as wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and boots. He is 6’2″ in height and weighs approximately 195 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information of John’s whereabouts please call their Communications center at (530) 283-6300.