PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrested three of four suspects in a theft case Monday afternoon.

Deputies said several suspects committed a theft from Best Buy in Auburn. After looking for the suspect’s car, deputies spotted it and determined it was stolen.

The car was stopped near Interstate 80 and Highway 65 when three of the four suspects ran away from deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said one suspect is still outstanding, but there is no threat to the community.