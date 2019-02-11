



VALLEJO (AP) – Authorities have identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend in the drive-through lane of a Bay Area fast food restaurant.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Monday the man killed by Vallejo Police Saturday was identified as 21-year-old Willie McCoy, a local rapper known as Willie Bo with the group FBG.

Vallejo police say that when officers arrived McCoy was unresponsive inside a car on a Taco Bell drive-through lane with a handgun in his lap.

They say McCoy abruptly moved and officers ordered him to keep his hands visible, but he reached for his gun and officers opened fire.

Police say the officers requested medical assistance and began lifesaving efforts, but McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

