NORTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A pair of young bear cubs managed to get into a North Shore home and made themselves right at home – and it was all caught on video.

According to the BEAR League, two yearling cubs managed to get into a North Lake Tahoe home over the weekend through an unlocked window. One of the cubs went for the fridge, while the other went to check out the bedroom.

The mama bear was waiting outside the whole time.

Activating a remotely controlled loud siren, the cubs were startled and scared off.

The BEAR League says the incident is a good reminder for residents to double and triple check that doors and windows are actually locked.