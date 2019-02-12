  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bears, North Lake Tahoe

NORTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A pair of young bear cubs managed to get into a North Shore home and made themselves right at home – and it was all caught on video.

According to the BEAR League, two yearling cubs managed to get into a North Lake Tahoe home over the weekend through an unlocked window. One of the cubs went for the fridge, while the other went to check out the bedroom.

The mama bear was waiting outside the whole time.

Activating a remotely controlled loud siren, the cubs were startled and scared off.

The BEAR League says the incident is a good reminder for residents to double and triple check that doors and windows are actually locked.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s