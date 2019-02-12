GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – The next coming storm will be wet and windy one, forecasters say.

According to the latest precipitation forecast put out by the National Weather Service, several areas around Northern California – including Santa Rosa, Redding, Sonora and South Lake Tahoe could see more than 3 inches of rain by Thursday. Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto could see about 1-2 inches of precipitation.

WOW. 🌧 Grass Valley could see between 5-7.5 INCHES of rain tonight through Thursday, according to the @NWSSacramento. Get prepared! @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac https://t.co/2YSUB8cgl7 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) February 12, 2019

The foothills are expected to be hit hard by the storm. Grass Valley could see between 5-7 inches of precipitation, according to NWS.

Most of Northern California will be under a Flood Watch starting 4 a.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday. A Wind Advisory will also be going into effect at that time for most of the region.

Take a look at the snow pack at the start of the year compared to now! What a difference. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ly6CyCgObq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 11, 2019

Snow levels for this storm are expected to start at the 2000’ level, but are expected to rise above 4000’ by Thursday. About 1-3 feet of snow is possible at pass levels.

The storm is expected to arrive Tuesday evening and linger until Thursday. Another storm is on the way for the weekend, but it’s intensity and timing is still unclear.