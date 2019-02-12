SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two of the three Thrift Town stores in the Sacramento area will be closing in the coming weeks.

The Stockton Boulevard and Fair Oaks Boulevard in Carmichael locations are the stores slated to be closed. Feb. 23 will be the last day for the Stockton Boulevard store, according to a banner posted to the location’s Facebook page, while the Fair Oaks Boulevard store is closing on March 2.

A Thrift Town store was featured in the critically acclaimed film “Lady Bird.” That location, on El Camino Avenue, is staying open.

Store closing sales are starting this week and will run until the stores close.

The thrift store chain has a few other locations in California, as well as in New Mexico and Texas.

The two Sacramento-area Thrift Town stores will be turned into Goodwill stores. Both are expected to reopen by late March or early April.

Employees who worked at the Thrift Town stores are being offered the chance to be retrained and offered jobs at the new Goodwill stores.