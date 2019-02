MODESTO (CBS13) – The Modesto Police Department has its first female K9 officer.

Officer Kela Payne and K9 Ronin have completed their certification and have joined the department’s K9 unit.

Officer Payne is the first female Modesto police officer to be a certified dog handler.

She joined the department as an animal control officer in 2013 and graduated from the police academy in June 2015.