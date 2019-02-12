LINCOLN (CBS13) — Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly stole several thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Lincoln Ulta in under a minute.

At approximately 12 p.m. Tuesday, police say the three suspects entered the Ulta store on Ferrari Ranch Road and grabbed the highest-priced items, Chanel products, and exited the store without paying.

Police said the suspects stole several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The suspects were reportedly in and out of the store in less than 40 seconds and they fled in a black vehicle.

If you recognize any of these suspects please call the Lincoln Police Department at (916) 645-4040.