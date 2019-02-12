



— The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for multiple indecent exposure incidents.

Investigators believe three crimes have been committed by the same suspect.

On Jan. 28 the suspect was reportedly parked and sitting in the driver’s seat masturbating with his pants below his knees. He was parked in the area of Vallejo Way and Riverside Boulevard around 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

Victims reportedly saw the man masturbating and ran away. They described him as a white man in an older, 4-door white car.

The second incident happened on Jan. 3 in the 6700 block of Gloria Drive. The suspect reportedly pulled up next to the victim, made some inappropriate comments to the victim then pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals.

The victim ran away and the suspect drove east on Gloria Drive. This victim gave a similar description of the suspect’s car and described the suspect as a white male in his 20s with blond hair wearing yellow, black, and green shorts.

Finally, on Jan. 31, officers received a report of a suspect sitting in his car on Freeport Boulevard and 11th Avenue. Victims were walking by and saw the suspect masturbating while in the driver’s seat.

The suspect reportedly made inappropriate comments at the victims and drove off westbound on 11th Avenue.

The suspect was described as a white male, 25 to 30-years-old, with short brown hair, a short brown mustache, a black or blue jacket and blue pants.

There have not been any injuries during these incidents.

Investigators from the Sacramento Police Department encourage any witnesses with information pertaining to these incidents to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.