



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man is behind bars after being arrested in the South Bay last week for tampering with food at Safeway stores across the state, including putting bleach on eggs, authorities announced Monday.

48-year-old David Lohr was arrested on Wednesday, February 6, on multiple charges.

He was taken into custody after Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputies said they received reports of a man spreading white powder and hydrogen peroxide on a VTA bus in Sunnyvale.

The bus operator immediately had his passengers get off the bus and waited for authorities to arrive, but the suspect walked away from the scene. VTA sent out a description of the suspect to authorities as well as all bus and train operators.

Deputies later located Lohr at a bus stop near east El Camino Real and San Antonio Road in Los Altos. They determined Lohr had a felony no-bail warrant out of the Los Angeles FBI office for tampering with and attempting to tamper with consumer products

Authorities also found several receipts from area Safeway stores in his pockets.

