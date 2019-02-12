STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in finding the driver who hit a pedestrian in Stockton and took off.

The incident happened back on Feb. 8. California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division says, just before 7:30 p.m., a 27-year-old man was walking in the crosswalk of W. Alpine Avenue at Franklin Avenue when car drove through and hit him.

Authorities say the driver kept on going; the man was left with major injuries.

Investigators believe the car involved was a silver, older model Toyota Tercel or Corolla. It will likely have extensive damage to its windshield, hood or front bumper from the crash.

A surveillance photo of the suspect was released on Tuesday.

Anyone who knows who the suspect might be is asked to contact Stockton police at (209) 937-8377 or the Stockton CHP at (209) 938-4800.