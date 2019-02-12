WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 10: The Chainsmokers perform onstage during Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2018 on at Capital One Arena on December 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)





— Pop duo The Chainsmokers announced their new “WORLD WAR JOY” tour for this fall and will be stopping in Sacramento on Dec. 1, 2019.

The artist/producer duo will be joined by 5 Seconds of Summer and rising pop star Lennon Stella.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, February 15 at 10 a.m. at Golden1Center.com. Additionally, The Chainsmokers will offer VIP packages for each show with options that include premium seating, an invitation to The Chainsmokers’ soundcheck, a Q&A session with Alex and Drew immediately following soundcheck, specially designed merchandise and more. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information.