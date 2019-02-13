



— An atmospheric river is soaking the Sacramento region. It is a powerful sight. Water rushing through the gates of the Nimbus Dam. In the foothills, raging down Wolf Creek. This onslaught of water is all leading to flooding concerns across our region.

“Always gotta be on alert when the weather’s going up and down like this,” Swabbies restaurant and bar manager Brandon Gerrans said.

Swabbies restaurant is on flood watch, preparing to see the Sacramento River rise right up to its outdoor tables.

“This weekend it’s going to get pretty close to coming in the yard here, the boats will definitely be about eye level,” Gerrans said.

Two years ago flooding forced the business to close.

Inside the California Department of Water Resources Flood Control Center, they are working to make sure there are no surprises.

“We’re on increased staffing,” Flood Control spokesperson Chris Orrock said.

Staff is monitoring how much water is filling up rivers, and flowing through weirs and reservoirs. A reservoir coordination group talks several times a day “to make sure that we’re not putting too much water in the system all at once,” Orrock said.

This atmospheric river of rain. A welcome super soaker, also raising concerns over rising rivers. Last week a new ranking for atmospheric rivers was released with a 1-to-5 scale for intensity.

Scripps Institution of Oceanography is calling this particular atmospheric river a four, which is classified as “mostly hazardous, also beneficial.”