REDDING (CBS13/AP) – An atmospheric river aimed at California is bringing a new round of stormy weather to the state.

Rain was falling widely in Northern California early Wednesday and is expected to spread south, feeding on the deep plume of moisture that stretches across the Pacific to near Hawaii.

The National Weather Service says small creeks and streams have been rising rapidly through the morning, and there are reports of localized roadway flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the northern Central Valley through 8 p.m.

Much of the state is blanketed in wind warnings and advisories, and a winter storm warning is in effect across the Sierra Nevada.

Chain controls are in effect on Interstate 80 from 3 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada state line. On Highway 50, chain controls are in effect from Twin Bridges to Meyers.

The storm brought with it some strong winds, bringing down trees in Sacramento and elsewhere.

These conditions are no joke. Watch @GoodDaySac for continuous weather coverage. pic.twitter.com/M2yyJ0MXfi — David McCain (@Jedizen07) February 13, 2019

Flights into San Francisco International may be delayed several hours.

