



— “Brave” and “Remarkable” that’s how the attorney for Denise Huskins described her testimony today against her convicted kidnapper Matthew Muller.

Muller is already serving time for the Vallejo kidnapping case, that police initially called a hoax. Now he’s representing himself in new charges related to that 2015 kidnapping case that involved Huskins’ husband, Aaron Quinn.

No cameras were allowed in the courtroom and the testimony was intense. Huskins described her alleged attack in excruciating detail, reliving the entire ordeal just feet away from the man she believed would kill her.

Coming face-to-face with her convicted kidnapper, Huskins testified that Muller sexually assaulted her twice in a South Lake Tahoe cabin while recording her and forced her to wear goggles before taping her eyes shut.

“It was a horrific thing that happened to the both of them to be awakened in the middle of the night by some a stranger who’s intent was to do harm,” said district attorney Sharon Henry.

Acting as his own attorney after firing his public defender, Muller sat in a three-piece suit in shackles, taking notes.

The Solano County case is charging the federal inmate with rape, robbery, burglary, and kidnap for ransom.

Huskins testimony Wednesday was chilling.

“The one thing I wouldn’t let him take from me was how I reacted. I wasn’t going to let him see me cry or get hysterical and so I performed. My eyes were closed. I pretended like it was Aaron,” Huskins said on the stand.

Muller did not cross-examine Huskins or her husband Aaron Quinn but was adamant in telling the court he was tricked by investigators early on. Huskins’ attorney Doug Rappaport called it nonsense.

“That’s a figment of his imagination,” Rappaport said,

In an interview with CBS13’s Steve Large Tuesday, Sacramento attorney Mark Reichel said Muller emailed him questions about the law from behind bars.

“I’ve never met him at all, but I can tell you that he really does know the law, knows how to read, and understand, and apply the law,” Reichel said.

Muller’s former attorney, Amy Morton, was questioned outside of the courtroom about his decisions to not cross-examine the couple Wednesday.

“I don’t know. I just think he’s not really interested in putting them though hell, but who knows? I haven’t talked to him,” Morton said.

Muller is currently serving 40 years in prison after being convicted in federal court of kidnapping Huskins.