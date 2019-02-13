Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – After weeks of uncertainty over the Raiders potential home stadium in 2019 season, the franchise has reportedly resumed negotiations with the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum Authority.
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, executive director Scott McKibben of the authority said both sides are negotiating.
“I will confirm that we, late last week, started sitting down and talking with the Raiders about the potential of a 2019 season deal,” McKibben told the newspaper, adding that the discussions are “meaningful and productive.”
McKibben said both sides resumed talks after the Super Bowl and that a $7.5 million lease for the 2019 season was still in play.