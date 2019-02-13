



— Police are investigating an incident where three adults attempted to lure a Breen Elementary School student into their car Wednesday afternoon.

While walking home from school Wednesday, an 11-year-old girl was reportedly approached by a grey four-door sedan occupied by three subjects.

The driver was described as a white male in his 20s. The front passenger was a white female in her 20s, and the back-seat passenger was a white male in his 20s with a short full beard, brown hair, and brown eyes in black clothing.

The rear passenger reportedly rolled down his window and repeatedly told the girl to get into the car. The girl quickly walked away to her house but heard the female yell something at her as she walked away.

The young girl made it home safely and police are investigating the situation.

Rocklin Police said they will have extra officers in the area Thursday before and after school.

If you, or anyone you know, has information regarding this incident or is a witness and can provide further information, please contact the Rocklin Police Department at 916-625-5400.