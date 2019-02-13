SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – A Fairfield man was arrested on drugs and weapons charges in Suisun City after officers found him slumped over in a car at a grocery store parking lot.

The arrest happened Tuesday afternoon at the Raley’s shopping center parking lot on Sunset Avenue.

People called to report that a man was slumped over in his car and twitching. Officers who responded to the scene found that the man was showing signs of being under the influence of drugs.

Officers later found numerous weapons in the man’s car, including a loaded revolver. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were also found, officers say.

The man, 31-year-old Fairfield resident Terry Dudley, was arrested and later booked into Solano County Jail. He’s facing charges of being a felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of live ammunition and drug charges.