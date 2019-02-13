Filed Under:Alpine Meadows Ski Resort, search and rescue, Tahoe City

ALPINE MEADOWS (CBS13) — The Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue (TNSAR) team along with deputies from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office rescued a lost skier on the backside of Alpine Meadows last week.

The TNSAR is a volunteer search and rescue team that was conceived in 1976. According to the sheriff’s office, the team was formed as a response to the death of a boy lost off the back side of Northstar-At-Tahoe ski area during a blizzard.

The group of skiers, including the boy’s father, who remains an active member on the Nordic team today, found an important void to fill.

Last week, the team was able to locate the lost skier and he was extracted from the mountain with the help of the Naval Air Station Lemoore FFSC.

