



— Wednesday’s intense storm brought several inches of snow to the Sierra and more in on the way. Another round of heavy snow and strong winds made for blizzard-like conditions in the Sierra.

Tow truck operators worked around the clock to help stranded drivers. From tow trucks to snowplows it was all hands on deck for Caltrans crews were doing their best to keep roads open despite mother nature’s fury.

With snowpacks piling high and visibility dropping to near zero along Donner Pass Road off of Interstate 80, it looked more like a white tunnel with no apparent end. But our Sierra ski resorts are riding this polar wave.

READ ALSO: Sierra Weather: Another Layer Of Snow As Atmospheric River Moves Through NorCal

“We are always constantly chasing the weather,” said Day Franzen, general manager at Donner Ski Ranch.

Franzen said strong guests kept the ski lifts closed today, but work on the mountain doesn’t stop. Franzen took CBS13 for a ride on a snowcat to give us a first-hand look at the blustery conditions.

“It’s always a challenge on Donner Summit in these conditions. We basically just run around as much as we can and keep the snowpack down and keep our lifts from getting buried and get people here,” Franzen said.

While today’s conditions were a bit of a setback, all of this snow is a welcomed sight for the true winter warriors.