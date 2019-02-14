FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Police arrested two young men on weapons charges after a Feb. 9 shooting in Fairfield.

Officers responding to a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Texas Street and found a 19-year-old Stockton resident has sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment on Feb. 9.

Investigators determined that the suspect had approached the victim, brandished a firearm, and demanded the victim hand over his jewelry. A short struggle reportedly ensued and the victim was shot.

The suspect reportedly drove off before officers arrived on the scene.

Using surveillance video, Fairfield detectives identified the suspect as Chestzley Couvson, an 18-year-old from Fairfield. Detectives said the victim knew Couvson and the shooting does not appear to be random.

On Wednesday, officers located Couvson driving in the area of Villa Circle and E. Tabor Avenue. They pulled him over and arrested Couvson along with his two passengers.

Officers said they found the front passenger Ernest Sanders was in possession of a loaded and concealed firearm when the car was pulled over.

Sanders, 18, was booked into the Solano County Jail for several weapons violations including possession of a concealed firearm.

Couvson was booked into the jail for several weapons violations as well as assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Police said the third person in the vehicle was questioned and released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600, Solano County CrimeStoppers at (707) 644-7867 or test TIPFAIRFIELDPD followed by your message to 888777. Callers and texters may remain anonymous.