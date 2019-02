ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A multiple vehicle crash has traffic slowing on eastbound Interstate 80 in Roseville Thursday morning.

The crash happened near the Douglas Boulevard exit.

#TRAFFICALERT #CHP reporting 5 vehicles involved in a crash on EB I-80 at Douglas Blvd in Roseville. Traffic starting to back up… @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/X2wtDQ1ILV — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) February 14, 2019

California Highway Patrol says five cars were involved in the crash. The freeway has been reduced to three lanes and traffic is starting to back up.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

It’s also unclear, at this point, if there were any injuries.

Drivers should expect delays.