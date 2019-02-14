



— The atmospheric river that’s soaked Northern California has some areas facing flood concerns. Cache Creek was at danger stage for flooding Thursday night in the community of Yolo, putting some residents on edge.

“Very nervous, very nervous, a little bit of anxiety,” Yolo resident Gloria Juarez said.

Juarez lives in a home, immediately across a levee road from Cache Creek.

“It’s very unusual, it rises but like halfway, it hasn’t risen like this for several years,” Juarez said.

As Juarez continues checking the water level outside her back door, teams of California Conservation Corp workers, local fire, and emergency service crews have also descended on her creek-side street, driving trucks along the levee road inspecting for boils, and setting sandbags in preparation for the rising water.

The Yolo County Office of Emergency Services Manager Dana Carey says this creek level is at a dangerous stage – but no evacuation orders have been sent out.

“So the messaging that we’ve sent out earlier is to let the residents know about the high water event—have them ready to go in case we ask them to leave,” Carey said.

440 homes surrounding this Cache Creek high water level could be impacted if it were to rise above the levee.

Gloria Juarez’s home is one of them. She’ll be on flood watch all night long.

“I don’t think I’ll go to bed tonight,” Juarez said. “I think I’ll, you know until I see some light, then I’ll probably go to sleep. “