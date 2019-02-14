SACRAMENTO (AP) – A nonprofit organization that advocates for free speech is suing California’s attorney general over his refusal to release police misconduct records.

The First Amendment Coalition filed suit Thursday against Attorney General Xavier Becerra alleging that the chief law enforcement officer is breaking a state law that took effect Jan. 1.

Becerra, like some other law enforcement officials, is balking at providing records for police misconduct that took place before the law took effect with the new year. He and others say they are awaiting a clear judicial decision on whether the law is retroactive.

The California Supreme Court last month denied a last-minute challenge to the law that eases some of the nation’s most secretive police privacy laws.

But lower courts have ruled both ways in recent weeks.

