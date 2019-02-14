PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Search and rescue crews search a property that was destroyed by the Camp Fire for human remains on November 22, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 150,000 acres, killed at least 83 people and has destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 85 percent containment and hundreds of people still remain missing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Two statewide officials want California to take out insurance to help cover taxpayers’ costs in bad wildfire seasons.

Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Treasurer Fiona Ma said Thursday that California should follow the lead of Oregon and the federal government, after outspending its emergency fund in seven of the last 10 years.

California spent nearly $950 million two years ago, about $450 million more than was budgeted and by far the highest annual cost. It spent about $677 million last year, as wildfires again swept through cities and suburbs along with more rural areas.

California has experienced 11 of the top 20 most destructive fires in its history since 2007.

The officeholders are teaming with Democratic state Sen. Bill Dodd of Napa to propose that California seek the insurance coverage.

