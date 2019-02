WILLIAMS (CBS13) – Flooding has traffic on Interstate 5 in Colusa County at a standstill in Colusa County on Thursday.

Caltrans closing a segment of I-5 between Maxwell Rd and Highway 20 in Colusa County due to flooding. No ETO #TrafficAlert — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 14, 2019

Caltrans closed the part of I-5 between Maxwell Road and Highway 20 late Thursday morning after an atmospheric river rolled through Northern California.

No estimated time of reopening has been given.

Traffic is backing up south of Williams on the northbound side and to Delevan on the southbound side of I-5.