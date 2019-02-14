  • CBS13On Air

LOOMIS (CBS13) – A driver was trapped in their SUV after a tree fell onto it and crushed the front end Thursday morning.

The incident happened on King Road, east of Sierra College Boulevard.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of an SUV had to be pulled out after a tree trunk came crashing into the road. The tree crushed the SUV’s front end and also took out some power lines in the area.

The driver has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this point.

King Road is now closed between Sierra College Boulevard and Bankhead Road.

 

