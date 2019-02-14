



— It stood for hundreds of years until Thursday when this massive heritage oak toppled in the storm.

This afternoon the Woodlake neighborhood’s centuries-old, iconic valley oak tree came crashing down because of the over-saturated ground.

It is a fallen tree that this Woodlake community had fallen for generations ago. No one will miss this 250-year-old oak more than Tom Phayer. As a child, Phayer climbed its branches, and as an adult he decorated them.

READ ALSO: Storm Brings Giant Oak Tree Down On SUV Injuring Woman

The valley oak was a sure win for the Woodlake holiday light competition every year.

Now a tree this community built its roots around, has been uprooted.

Sacramento city crews had the tree removed from the street quickly because the road it fell across is considered the main thoroughfare.