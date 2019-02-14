SACRAMENTO (AP) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom is sparring with President Donald Trump over $3.5 billion in federal money the state was awarded to build a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

California received the money during the Obama administration. It comes with strings attached, such as completing environmental work along the whole line and providing matching state money.

Fake news. We’re building high-speed rail, connecting the Central Valley and beyond. This is CA’s money, allocated by Congress for this project. We’re not giving it back. The train is leaving the station — better get on board! (Also, desperately searching for some wall $$??) https://t.co/9hxEfEX8Vm — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 14, 2019

Newsom said Tuesday there “isn’t a path” now to build the full line. He says he’ll focus instead on finishing a leg through the Central Valley while continuing all the environmental work from LA to San Francisco.

That prompted Trump to tweet that the money was wasted and California needs to pay back the federal government. Newsom responded that it’s California’s money and “we’re not giving it back.”

