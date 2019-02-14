



GREENWOOD, Ind. (WRTV) — Police officers in Greenwood went above and beyond to replace a little girl’s toys after they were stolen from her home during a burglarly earlier this month.

Greenwood police say Officer A.J. Calvert responded to the residential burglary on February 2. During his investigation, Officer Calvert discovered that all of 4-year-old Evelyn’s Shopkins toys had been taken, along with other items from the home.

The little girl was very upset and Officer Calvert decided to take it upon himself to replace them. Greenwood police say he asked coworkers and friends if they had any unwanted Shopkins and he even received some cash donations to buy Evelyn new toys.

Officer’s Calvert and Tompkins took those donations and went shopping to replace Evelyn’s toys.

The two officers then delivered them to the family’s home just in time for little Evelyn’s birthday.

“Special thanks to Officers Calvert and Tompkins for going above and beyond your normal duties,” Greenwood police posted on their Facebook page.

