SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Aside from record-breaking rainfall, Wednesday’s atmospheric river also brought a curious blip of warm air overnight.

Believe it or not, the National Weather Service says the warmest temperature in Sacramento since Feb. 2 was recorded at 10 p.m. Wednesday. In the dead of night, Sacramento hit 61 degrees.

Just hit the warmest temperature in Sacramento since February 2nd at 61 degrees. At 10 PM Stockton is reporting a mild 64 and Modesto 63! #CAwx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 14, 2019

Stockton also recorded a 64 at that time, and Modesto was at 63.

Atmospheric rivers bring a warm band of precipitation from Hawaii – hence the other name they’re known by, a “pineapple express.”

Sacramento also saw a record amount of daily rainfall on Wednesday. According to NWS, 1.94” of rain was recorded in Downtown Sacramento, breaking the old daily record of 1.61” set in 1926.

Thunderstorms are expected in the Central Valley for the rest of Thursday.