The atmospheric river is causing many road closures and travel warnings. For the latest road conditions visit the Caltrans website or check on social media. You can also call 1-800.427.7623 for current highway conditions.

You can also check road conditions on online maps such as Google Maps.

As of 10 p.m. 2/14/19

I 80

[IN THE NORTHERN CALIFORNIA AREA & SIERRA NEVADA]

TRAFFIC IS BEING HELD FROM COLFAX (PLACER CO) TO THE NEVADA STATE LINE – DUE TO WHITE-OUT CONDITIONS

A HIGH WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT OVER THE YOLO CAUSEWAY & OVER THE BRYTE BEND BRIDGE /WEST OF SACRAMENTO/ (YOLO CO)

EASTBOUND TRUCKS ARE BEING SCREENED AT APPLEGATE (PLACER CO) – DRIVERS MUST HAVE MAXIMUM CHAINS IN THEIR POSSESSION IN ORDER TO PROCEED – PERMIT LOADS ARE PROHIBITED

WESTBOUND TRUCKS ARE BEING SCREENED AT OVERLAND TRAIL RD /IN TRUCKEE/ (NEVADA CO) – DRIVERS MUST HAVE MAXIMUM CHAINS IN THEIR POSSESSION IN ORDER TO PROCEED – PERMIT LOADS ARE PROHIBITED

US 50

[IN THE SACRAMENTO VALLEY & THE LAKE TAHOE BASIN]

CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM 9 MI EAST OF PLACERVILLE TO MEYERS (EL DORADO CO)

SR 88

[IN THE CENTRAL CALIFORNIA & SIERRA NEVADA]

IS CLOSED FROM 3.5 MI EAST OF SILVER LAKE TO KIRKWOOD /CARSON SPUR/ (AMADOR CO) – DUE TO SNOW – MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE

IS CLOSED FROM 2 MI EAST OF KIRKWOOD TO 5 MI WEST OF PICKETTS JCT /CARSON PASS/ (ALPINE CO) – DUE TO HEAVY SNOW – MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE

CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM DEW DROP (AMADOR CO) TO 3.5 MI EAST OF WOODFORDS (ALPINE CO)

SR 89

[IN THE CENTRAL CALIFORNIA AREA & SIERRA NEVADA]

IS CLOSED FROM THE JCT OF US 395 (MONO CO) TO THE JCT OF SR 4 (ALPINE CO) /MONITOR PASS/ – FOR THE WINTER – MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE

CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM MARKLEEVILLE TO WOODFORDS (ALPINE CO)

CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM PICKETTS JCT (ALPINE CO) TO 2.7 MI SOUTH OF THE JCT OF US 50 (EL DORADO CO) /LUTHER PASS/

PLEASE RESEARCH CHAIN CONTROL LOCATIONS AS CALTRANS IS CURRENTLY WORKING TO UPDATE CHAIN CONTROL DESCRIPTIONS FOR CONSISTENCY WITH INTERNET MAPPING, LIKE GOOGLE MAPS & MAPQUEST.

[IN THE NORTHERN CALIFORNIA AREA & SIERRA NEVADA]

IS CLOSED FROM EAGLE POINT CAMPGROUND /IN EMERALD BAY/ TO BLISS STATE PARK (EL DORADO CO) – DUE TO SNOW CONDITIONS – MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE

IS CLOSED FROM THE LASSEN VOLCANIC NAT’L PARK SOUTH BDRY TO THE JCT OF SR 44 /LASSEN LOOP/ (TEHAMA, SHASTA CO) – FOR THE WINTER – MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE

CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM 5 MI NORTH OF THE JCT OF US 50 TO EMERALD BAY STATE PARK (EL DORADO CO)

CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM BLISS STATE PARK TO SUGAR PINE STATE PARK (EL DORADO CO)

CHAINS OR SNOW TIRES ARE REQUIRED FROM SUGAR PINE STATE PARK (EL DORADO CO) TO THE JCT OF I 80 (NEVADA CO)

CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM TRUCKEE (NEVADA CO) TO 11 MI NORTH OF TRUCKEE (SIERRA CO)

CHAINS OR SNOW TIRES ARE REQUIRED FROM 11 MI NORTH OF TRUCKEE (SIERRA CO) TO THE SIERRA/PLUMAS CO LINE

CHAINS OR SNOW TIRES ARE REQUIRED FROM THE SIERRA/PLUMAS CO LINE TO GRAEAGLE (PLUMAS CO)

CHAINS OR SNOW TIRES ARE REQUIRED FROM 1 MI NORTH OF CRESCENT MILLS TO 1 MI SOUTH OF GREENVILLE (PLUMAS CO)

CHAINS OR SNOW TIRES ARE REQUIRED FROM 3 MI NORTH OF GREENVILLE TO CANYON DAM (PLUMAS CO)

CHAINS OR SNOW TIRES ARE REQUIRED FROM 18 MI NORTH OF THE JCT OF SR 299 (SHASTA CO) TO 1.5 MI SOUTH OF BARTLE (SISKIYOU CO) /DEAD HORSE SUMMIT/

CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM MCCLOUD TO 0.5 MI SOUTH OF THE JCT OF I 5 (SISKIYOU CO) /MCCLOUD SUMMIT/