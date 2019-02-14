Filed Under:flooding, san joaquin county, storm watch, Walnut Grove


WALNUT GROVE (CBS13) — Residents at a trailer park in Walnut Grove are evacuating due to flooding, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Part of New Hope Marina trailer park flooded Thursday, and deputies responded to offer assistance. The park manager said that many of the people are evacuating or moving their trailers on their own.

Deputies said they were in the area checking on residences and business owners to offer assistance.

The sheriff’s office warned residents to remain cautious as more rain is on the way.

Do not hesitate to call 911 if needed.

