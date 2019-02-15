Fast forward to today's reactions to the bended-knee protest started in September 2016 by NFL players Kaepernick and Eric Reid.

SANTA CLARA (CBS13) – Former 49ers Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have settled their collusion lawsuit against the NFL.

Kaepernick retweeted a statement from his lawyer Mark Geragos about the case, reading:

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

In response to the move, the NFL Players Association also released a statement:

Kaepernick had filed the grievance against the NFL, alleged teams were colluding to keep him from being signed.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL for in 2016 and remains unsigned. Reid signed with Carolina Panthers this past season.

