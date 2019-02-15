  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colin Kaepernick
Fast forward to today's reactions to the bended-knee protest started in September 2016 by NFL players Kaepernick and Eric Reid.

SANTA CLARA (CBS13) – Former 49ers Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have settled their collusion lawsuit against the NFL.

Kaepernick retweeted a statement from his lawyer Mark Geragos about the case, reading:

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

In response to the move, the NFL Players Association also released a statement:

Kaepernick had filed the grievance against the NFL, alleged teams were colluding to keep him from being signed.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL for in 2016 and remains unsigned. Reid signed with Carolina Panthers this past season.

Updates to follow.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s