COLFAX (CBS13) – Drivers are still being advised to avoid traveling up to the Sierra on Friday morning.

Interstate 80 remains closed due to whiteout conditions, Caltrans says. The closure is in effect eastbound from Colfax to the Nevada state line. For tractor-trailers, eastbound I-80 is closed at Applegate.

Highway 50 is also closed, but it’s due to a downed tree about 11 miles west of Kyburz. Chain controls are in effect from 3 miles east of Placerville to Meyers.

The Sierra will continue to be hit with snow over the weekend. Between three to six more feet of fresh snow is expected to fall over the weekend in the Sierra, forecasters say.