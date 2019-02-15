  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:34 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs


SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — There was mass chaos in the audience at the Friday night performance of Hamilton at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco.

CBS13 reporter Shirin Rajaee was watching the show when she reports, people ducked and ran out of the theater, with at least one person yelling “gun.”

Police told Rajee that a woman was having a heart attack when someone in the theater saw her and thought she had been shot.

In a matter of seconds, nearly everyone in the theater took cover.

During the ensuing chaos, people were jumping in police patrol cars, fearing an active shooter.

The theater was cleared out and a woman was taken out in an ambulance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s