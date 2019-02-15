California Senator Kamala Harris speaks during a rally launching her presidential campaign on January 27, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by NOAH BERGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read NOAH BERGER/AFP/Getty Images)





— California Governor Gavin Newsom endorsed Kamala Harris for president Friday night on an interview with Chris Hayes on MSNBC.

“I’m very enthusiastic about Kamala Harris,” Newsom said. “I’ll be endorsing her campaign for president. I know her well. I’ve known her for decades. Not only as District Attorney, where she did an extraordinary job with a very progressive record, but I watched her up close at Lt. Governor when she shot up as Attorney General. And I’ve had the privilege of working with her as a US Senator. I think the American people could not do better.”

Kamala Harris is a fearless fighter. A voice for the voiceless and vulnerable. From advancing equality to defending immigrant communities to expanding opportunity, she'll do what's right. Proud to endorse @KamalaHarris for President. pic.twitter.com/3MGPBcUigR — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 16, 2019

In a tweet with the interview, Newsom called Harris a “fearless fighter. A voice for the voiceless and vulnerable.”

READ ALSO: Kamala Harris Says She Has Smoked Pot And Supports Marijuana Legalization

This was the first time Newsom has said his endorsement publically.

Harris is a first-term Democratic U.S. senator from California. She announced her candidacy in January and kicked off her campaign in her hometown of Oakland on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. She served as a prosecutor in Oakland before becoming the California Attorney General.

Harris’s campaign will be based in Baltimore and led by Juan Rodriguez who managed her 2016 Senate campaign. Aides say the campaign will have a second office in Oakland.