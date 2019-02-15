  • CBS13On Air

Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities cleaning up illegal encampments in Stockton discovered that someone had parked a whole houseboat under an overpass.

California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division was helping Caltrans with the cleanup on Friday.

The houseboat found under Interstate 5. (Credit: CHP Stockton)

Under the Interstate 5 overcrossing at Shimizu Drive, authorities discovered a peculiar encampment – featuring a whole houseboat. As seen in pictures released by CHP, the houseboat was tethered in place under the freeway.

It’s unclear how long the boat had been moored under the freeway.

