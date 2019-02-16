Comments
TAHOE CITY (CBS13) — Placer County deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Tahoe City.
Reports are this is a double shooting.
We’re working to gather more information.

Avoid the area of Boatworks Mall in Tahoe City, 760 N. Lake Blvd. Shots have been fired, this is an active and evolving incident. Repeat, avoid the area and yield to emergency personnel.
— North Tahoe Fire (@NTFPD_) February 17, 2019