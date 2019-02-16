MYERS (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol officer is recovering after getting stabbed during a traffic stop last night.

It happened on I-5 near Myers.

The officer stopped a vehicle that was going over 100 miles per hour.

During the stop, investigators say 25-year-old Haile Neil of Martinez pulled out a concealed knife and stabbed the officer in the back.

A passing motorist stopped and helped the officer subdue Neil.

The office sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was treated, and released from a trauma center.

Neil is facing attempted murder charges, along with several others.