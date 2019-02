— Two Sacramento Kings competed in today’s NBA All-Star competitions.

Guard De’Aaron Fox lost in the first round of the skills competition.

👑 THEY DON'T CALL HIM BUCKETS FOR NOTHING 👑 26 points in the first round for @buddyhield! pic.twitter.com/PW95Cp8bR0 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 17, 2019

And guard Buddy Hield came in third in the 3-point contest.