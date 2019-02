— Take a look at this. What a difference a year makes.

ALSO: Sierra Weather: Huge Snowfall Totals

The image on the left is February 15 of last year. The image on the right is from last week.

The Sierra Nevada is really living up to its name “snowy mountain range” this year 🏔. With snow reports coming in feet & snow storms still moving in, it’s now home to the snowiest ski resort in the U.S. Our @NASAEarth satellites captured its 2019 look: https://t.co/OKycnJWwI0 pic.twitter.com/zKqPOQvCa3 — NASA (@NASA) February 14, 2019

You can see what a difference this year’s storms have brought to the mountains.

Stay with CBS13 for the latest weather forecasts here.